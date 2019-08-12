Fake police officers rob PE Galaxy Bingo

A gang of five men, two posing as police officials, robbed the Galaxy Bingo in the Moffett On Main Lifestyle Centre in Walmer on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery happened at about 2.15pm when two men, posing as police officials, asked to talk with the manager.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said one of the suspects was wearing a police jacket, without appellate’s, while the other was dressed in plain clothes.

“They entered the establishment and asked to speak to the manager. They identified them themselves as police officials,” she said.

“The manager was called to the front of the store as three other suspects, all of who were armed, joined the two posing as police officials.”

Naidu said that the two posing as police officials ushered the manager into the back room where they demanded money.

“The remaining three suspects stood guard at the entrance to the store,” she said.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and walked out the centre.”

Two getaway cars were parked outside.

“The suspects fled in two vehicles, a Chevrolet Spark and an Opel. The police were alerted after the men fled and located the cars abandoned in Martin Road, Springfield.

"The suspects are believed to have climbed into another vehicle, a Quantum, that was waiting for them.”

Naidu said that both vehicles had been fitted with false licence plates and had been reported stolen in Port Elizabeth earlier this month.

“No one was injured in the robbery and the vehicles have been impounded for forensic experts to comb through them to gather evidence,” she said.