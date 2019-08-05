Anti-gang unit confiscates firearms, ammunition in northern areas homes

Three firearms and a substantial amount of ammunition were confiscated in the northern areas at the weekend and police were turning the tide against gang-related violence in the area, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday.

Naidu said that on Friday, the police anti-gang unit searched a house in Glendinning Street in Schauderville and seized two firearms and 490 rounds of ammunition.

One of the firearms, a .765 pistol, was reportedly stolen in July, while the serial number of the other firearm was filed off.

An inquiry docket was opened.

On Sunday, members of the unit, acting on information received, executed a search warrant at the home of a known gang member in Candlebush Street in Extension 31 in Bethelsdorp.

A .38 revolver and three rounds were seized.

“It is evident from these recoveries that we are turning the tide on the proliferation of illegal firearms and the anti-gang unit will continue until we win the war on gang-related violence in the northern areas,” she said.