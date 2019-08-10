EDITORIAL | New cop station not only answer

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Chatty area could have another police station in the next two months, if police minister Bheki Cele’s latest promise is to be believed. During a visit to the city on Thursday, Cele said the government would not deploy the army to the northern areas, as it did in Cape Town.



Instead, Cele said, a new police station would be built by the end of September to beef up law enforcement capacity in the troubled area...

