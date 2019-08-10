EDITORIAL | New cop station not only answer
Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Chatty area could have another police station in the next two months, if police minister Bheki Cele’s latest promise is to be believed. During a visit to the city on Thursday, Cele said the government would not deploy the army to the northern areas, as it did in Cape Town.
Instead, Cele said, a new police station would be built by the end of September to beef up law enforcement capacity in the troubled area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.