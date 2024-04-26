Politics

DA, residents march in protest against northern areas killings

By Andisa Bonani - 26 April 2024

Residents and DA members marched to the Gelvandale police station yesterday to submit a memorandum of demands, highlighting the fact that dozens of people had been killed in the northern areas in just the first four months of the year.

The march, which attracted hundreds of residents, came after three-year-old Emilio Hutchinson was shot dead during a home invasion on April 16...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read