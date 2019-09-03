Long-delayed Provincial Hospital acute psych unit back on track
After missing five deadlines to open an acute psychiatric unit at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital, the department of health claims to have got the ball rolling again.
Acutely ill psychiatric patients are currently treated in a temporary ward at Livingstone Hospital before being moved to Dora Nginza Hospital...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.