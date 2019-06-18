Motherwell man shot dead in suspected hit murder

A Motherwell man was found dead in his house after being shot multiple times in the face on Monday.

Mzikayise “Mabhuti" Nthutu, 38, was found dead inside his house shortly after 8.30pm.

Detectives suspect Nthutu was killed a hit murder.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said Nthutu’s body was found in the bedroom by his girlfriend shortly after she returned home.

“According to a witness, four men were seen entering and exiting the house before the shooting,” he said.

“The girlfriend returned from the shops a short while later and found him lying dead in the house.”

Beetge said nothing was stolen from the house.

“The motive remains unknown at this stage. However we suspect that this was a targeted murder,” he said.

In May, police revealed a series of established motives for the hit killings which to date were either internal gang feuds, insurance payout scams, gang rivalry or linked to tender fraud.

Beetge said all aspects were being investigated.