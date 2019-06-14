Elderly couple beaten, Addo game lodges hit in robberies

Four robbers, armed with guns and knives, held two staff members from a luxury Addo game lodge hostage during a robbery on Thursday night.

None of the guests were robbed during the attack at the lodge, which is situated about 5km from the R336.

However, less than 30 minutes later and only 50km away - a couple were attacked and beaten during another robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a team of detectives and officials attached to the Uitenhage operational command centre had been sent to the scene to gather evidence.

The gang gained entry to the game farm by scaling a perimeter fence before entering the office administration area at about 10.10pm.

“The men entered the admin block and went to the office, where the 41-year-old chef was working.

“They overpowered and threatened him before tying him up. The robbers stole an undisclosed amount of petty cash and a television from the office,” Swart said.

“The men left the chef in the office and went to the manageress's bedroom which is situated nearby.”

According to Swart, the suspects assaulted the woman while demanding her to disclose the location of the safe.

“When no safe could be found, the suspects took some of her personal belongings, which included jewellery, and fled on foot,” she said.