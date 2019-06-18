Zwide shop owner shot in elbow

A 29-year-old spaza shop owner was shot in the elbow in Zwide in what police suspect to be an attempted hit murder.

This marks the second spaza shop shooting taking place in the Bay - only 30 minutes apart - on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the latest incident took place in Tonjeni Street at about 7pm on Monday.

“The suspect entered the shop a few minutes prior to the shooting and purchased something inside the shop.

"He then left the store, only to return a minute later, shooting at the owner who was assisting another customer at the time with his back turned away from the service counter.

"The suspect put a firearm through the burglar bars surrounding the counter and opened fire, hitting the owner in the elbow,” Beetge said.

“The suspect then ran out of the shop. Nothing was stolen.”

The motive remains unknown at this stage. However police suspect that the incident was linked to an attempted hit.

This comes after another spaza shop owner was shot during a robbery in Khayamnandi, Despatch, just 30 minutes prior.

According to police, the 32-year-old year old man was shot by three suspects who were approaching the store.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident took place in Chief Albert Luthuli Street at about 6.30pm.

“It is alleged that the owner and his assistant were standing outside their shop when they were approached by three men.

“As they approached, the owner sensed that something was not right and as he was about to run away, one of the three men pulled out a firearm and shot him in the upper body,” she said.

The owner was left lying on the ground outside the shop while the three robbers forced the assistant inside.

Swart said the men took an undisclosed amount of money and groceries.

Both cases are under investigation and no arrests have been made.