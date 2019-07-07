Gelvandale manhunt underway after toddler caught in gang crossfire

A little girl is in intensive care in hospital and a manhunt is underway in Gelvandale after she was caught in gangster crossfire on Sunday.

Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said acting Eastern Cape commissioner Major-General Andries Swart had implemented a 72-hour action plan to find the gunmen.

The four-year-old girl was apparently playing along Kobus Road when members of the NTB gang and a rival gang exchanged fire and she was hit in the back.Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Clive Phillips on 082-387-6765 or their nearest police station.

All information is strictly confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

Provincial health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said on Sunday night that the little girl, who cannot be named at this stage, was being treated in the intensive care unit at Dora Nginza Hospital.