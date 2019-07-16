Man killed in house robbery

A Port Elizabeth man was killed after being attacked inside his home in what appears to be a robbery.

The attack happened just before 4am in Whitting Ground, an informal area in Missionvale.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said an unknown number of suspects kicked open the house door and shot the homeowner in the stomach.

“The suspects then grabbed two cellphones and fled on foot. The man was rushed to hospital after the shooting but later died,” he said.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Suikerbekkie Avenue, Rosedale at 8:30pm on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the man was shot by a lone gunman while walking in the street.

“The man was shot in the chest. Community members notified the SAPS.

"The motive for the murder is being investigated,” she said.

The names of both men will only be released after their next-of-kin have formally identified the bodies.

Two cases of murder are under investigation.