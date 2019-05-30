Guards pepper sprayed, beaten during robbery

A gang of 10 men armed with pangas attacked two security guards during an early morning robbery at the Coega Recruitment Centre in Markman.

The robbery happened shortly after 4am on Thursday while the guards were on foot patrol around the centre which is situated on the R102 outside Motherwell.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a 46-year-old security guard and his colleague were attacked after the men managed to break through the palisade fencing that surrounds the premises.

“The two guards were overpowered and threatened by the group of men, a scuffled ensued and the guards were pepper sprayed and assaulted.

"The suspects managed to subdue the guards and then tie them up before breaking open the door to the training workshop. They managed to steal several tools and equipment such as a wielding machine, compressor and toolboxes,” he said.

“The suspects managed to escape with the goods. However, the larger items such as the wielding machine and compressor were found just outside the premises.

"It is believed that they were on foot and realised that the larger equipment was just too heavy.”