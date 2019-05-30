Bullet grazes man's ear in latest gang shooting

A bullet grazed the ear of a 26-year-old man in the latest gang-related shooting in the Northen Areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting happened at 6.15pm on Wednesday when the man was attacked while walking in Apple Street in Jacksonville.

The man is not being named for his protection.

Naidu said the man was approached from behind while in the street.

“The suspect then fired a few shots at him as he ran away. He sustained a graze wound to his left ear. The motive for the incident is unknown.

"According to the victim he is not a gang member,” she said.

Naidu said the shooter is suspected to be a gangster which resulted in the docket being handed over to the provincial organised crime unit.

This is the second gang-related case opened since a motorcade took to the streets of Helenvale and Bethelsdorp on Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting was on Wednesday when random shots were fired in Goliath Crescent, Gelvandale.

The motorcade saw residents, whose faces were covered, ride through the streets of Gelvandale, Helenvale and Bethelsdorp yelling over a loudhailer for the gangs to come out and fight them.

Residents maintain that the motorcade was a show of force aimed at getting the community to unite and fight gangsterism.

The call for unity followed a string of gang-related attacks over the past four weeks in which 10 people died and 20 were injured.

Since the motorcade, police have had no gang-related reports of shootings in the three above mentioned areas.