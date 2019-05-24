Two 'dangerous' Eastern Cape escapees re-arrested

Two of the inmates that escaped from Middledrift Correctional Centre on the eve of the elections have been re-arrested.

Aviwe Nkwalase, 29, and Sizwe Mhlana, 33, were nabbed on Thursday while trying to run away from police who spotted them in Zwelitsha.

Mhlana was serving 10 years for robbery and Nkwalase was serving 16 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances.

Police spokesman Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrest was part of an ongoing intelligence driven operation involving King William's Town Flying Squad, K9, provincial tracing unit and Zwelitsha detectives.

“According to the information, the two escapees are believed to have been moving between Zwelitsha and Sweetwaters when they were spotted near the traffic lights on Thursday,” he said.

“Upon realising that they were at the risk of being identified by the police, they started running towards a nearby public park where they were subsequently arrested.”

Kinana said it was unclear where they had been hiding and the activities in which they had been involved.

“Police investigation is on-going to also establish if they did not commit other crimes after breaking away from the prison,” he said.

Andisa Vas – who was serving 12 years for attempted murder and robbery – is still on the run.