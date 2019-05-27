Police arrest 'toy gun' robbers in Uitenhage

Six suspected robbers, including a woman, were arrested after allegedly robbing a spaza shop in Bhucu Street, Kamesh, using a toy gun.

The robbery happened at about 9.15am, when a passerby alerted police about the alleged robbers inside the shop.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the tip-off came shortly after one of the suspects entered the shop with a replica toy gun and threatened the store owner.

"A nearby police vehicle responded to the scene and on arrival they spotted the suspects getting into a silver BMW. As the police approached, the vehicle sped off," Swart said.

"Members immediately gave chase and the vehicle was pulled off the road after police managed to corner them at a service station in Graaff-Reinet Road in Uitenhage.

“The police searched the vehicle and discovered a toy gun, airtime, cash, cigarettes and groceries that is believed to be taken during the business robbery.”

Acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander Brigadier Ronald Koll said: "Members from the South African Police Service will not tolerate any lawlessness, especially in the Uitenhage Cluster, and we will pursue all avenues to bring offenders to book."

The suspects, between 27 and 50, are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court this week on a charge of business robbery.