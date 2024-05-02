Gqeberha hotel manager awarded for excellence

Years of experience and a softer touch landed the general manager of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier hotels a prestigious award in the hospitality industry.
Elmarie Fritz, who has been at the helm of the Radisson Blu in Gqeberha since 2021, said her accolade at the recent CMO Awards in the Hotel Industry Excellence category was the result of a team effort.
“I have a phenomenal team. They are me.
“They understand this industry and we are all on the same page.
“For us, teamwork is a way of living,” Fritz said at the awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton.
She was among three hotel general managers from across SA awarded to receive the award for “outstanding hospitality professionals” for the first time.
The nominees were judged on criteria such as leadership, critical thinking, finance and management skills, innovation, guest satisfaction and contribution to sustainability.
Fritz was honoured alongside managers of high-end establishments such as the Hilton in Sandton and The Taj in Cape Town.
“Putting us on that level gives us a sense of confidence that we are moving in the right direction.
“Gqeberha is considered a small town. A lot of times we are forgotten, but now people will say, ‘Look at what this small town is doing’.
“It’s very satisfying.”
Before joining the Radisson, Fritz gained experience at other prominent hospitality groups, including the Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, Legacy Hotels and Resorts and Minor Hotels.
Her experience has taught her that putting the right people in the right positions is more important than trying to micromanage every part of the business, and that is why she allows her 10 department heads enough freedom to shape their respective teams.
“I am not the GM who walks down passages shouting and screaming. I have a chat and give a hug when it’s needed.”
She said she never set out to win any awards in her industry but believed the accolade confirmed that she was where she was supposed to be.
And she has no intention of resting on her laurels.
“In fact, if this doesn’t inspire you to do more, it is problematic.
“In our industry, you always have to look at ways to consistently improve.
“You need to be learning constantly. I would actually say this is just the start, not the end,” Fritz said.
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha hotel manager awarded for excellence
Image: SUPPLIED
Years of experience and a softer touch landed the general manager of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier hotels a prestigious award in the hospitality industry.
Elmarie Fritz, who has been at the helm of the Radisson Blu in Gqeberha since 2021, said her accolade at the recent CMO Awards in the Hotel Industry Excellence category was the result of a team effort.
“I have a phenomenal team. They are me.
“They understand this industry and we are all on the same page.
“For us, teamwork is a way of living,” Fritz said at the awards ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton.
She was among three hotel general managers from across SA awarded to receive the award for “outstanding hospitality professionals” for the first time.
The nominees were judged on criteria such as leadership, critical thinking, finance and management skills, innovation, guest satisfaction and contribution to sustainability.
Fritz was honoured alongside managers of high-end establishments such as the Hilton in Sandton and The Taj in Cape Town.
“Putting us on that level gives us a sense of confidence that we are moving in the right direction.
“Gqeberha is considered a small town. A lot of times we are forgotten, but now people will say, ‘Look at what this small town is doing’.
“It’s very satisfying.”
Before joining the Radisson, Fritz gained experience at other prominent hospitality groups, including the Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, Legacy Hotels and Resorts and Minor Hotels.
Her experience has taught her that putting the right people in the right positions is more important than trying to micromanage every part of the business, and that is why she allows her 10 department heads enough freedom to shape their respective teams.
“I am not the GM who walks down passages shouting and screaming. I have a chat and give a hug when it’s needed.”
She said she never set out to win any awards in her industry but believed the accolade confirmed that she was where she was supposed to be.
And she has no intention of resting on her laurels.
“In fact, if this doesn’t inspire you to do more, it is problematic.
“In our industry, you always have to look at ways to consistently improve.
“You need to be learning constantly. I would actually say this is just the start, not the end,” Fritz said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News