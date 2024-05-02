Rugby player heads to court over bottle store mayhem
Griquas prop Kudzwai Dube facing charges for alleged stabbing, malicious damage to property in Kariega shop
When a good Samaritan from Kariega responded to a call for help on a neighbourhood chat group, he did not anticipate having to fight for his life after an enraged rugby player allegedly stabbed him several times.
And while Karel Bredenham is still experiencing pain as he recovers from the hours-long ordeal that unfolded on Monday, he considers himself lucky to have walked away from the incident without losing his life...
