Man shot in elbow during 'robbery'

A 20-year-old man was shot in the elbow in what police suspect could be a robbery or an attempted hit murder.

The incident happened at 12.30am on Tuesday in Mpondo Street, Zwide, while the man was sleeping.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the only items stolen appear to be a wallet and cellphone.

“The preliminary investigation shows that the man was sleeping at the time of the incident.

“It is believed that there were two suspects of which one was armed with a firearm,” he said.

“The suspects kicked the front door open and fired a shot at the man when he got out of bed to see what was happening.

“He was struck by the bullet in the elbow before the suspects grabbed his wallet and cellphone and running away.”

Beetge said the man was alone inside the house at the time.

“At this stage police are investigating an attempted murder, however, the motive for the shooting is unknown.”

Police suspect that either the motive was a targeted attempted murder or a robbery.

“All avenues are being investigated and leads followed up,” he said.