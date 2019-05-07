Cash-in-transit robbers crash cop van in high-speed pursuit

Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were arrested after allegedly stealing a police vehicle following a heist in Klapmuts in the Western Cape on Monday evening.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the armored vehicle was ambushed by a gang of heavily armed men at about 6pm.

“The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on the R44, but as they reached Cloetesville, they were cornered by members of the police who were responding to the robbery.

"A shoot-out ensued with the suspects abandoning their vehicle in front of the Cloetesville police station and jumping into a police van before speeding off,” he said.

“During the high-speed pursuit that followed, the suspects lost control of the police vehicle and crashed.