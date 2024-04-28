News

Double murder rocks Despatch

By Brandon Nel - 28 April 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay police are on the hunt for those responsible for killing two people in Despatch earlier this week.

Their bodies were found littered with gunshot wounds in Xolile Botoman Street in Khayamnandi on Monday night...

