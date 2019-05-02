Robbers steal five truck tyres after holding guards hostage

Four knife-wielding robbers held two guards hostage before stealing five tyres from a commercial truck body construction company in Markham Township.

The incident happened in Chevrolet Street, Markman Township at 3am on Thursday when the men entered the premises and held both on-site security guards hostage.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said three of the suspects held the one guard hostage in the guardhouse while the fourth suspect located the second guard who was patrolling.

“The patrolling guard was ushered to the guard house where both were held at knife point,” he said.

“The suspects then stole five truck tyres that were in the yard.”

Beetge said the suspects pushed the tyres across the adjoining field before disappearing.

“Once the suspects fled the guards sounded the alarm,” he said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.