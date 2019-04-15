Tourist couple robbed at Addo guest house

Two German tourists were robbed at an Addo guest house during the early hours of Monday morning.

The husband and wife, aged 49 and 47 respectively, are on holiday in SA and were booked in at the Happy Lands Guest House.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said two robbers forced open their chalet door at about 1am while the couple was asleep.

“It is alleged that at least two men stormed into one of the chalets of an Addo guest house situated about 8km from the R336.

"The unsuspecting German couple were asleep in the chalet at the time and the suspects shone a torch light into their faces to blind them," he said.

“They were then threatened before the suspects grabbed a bag containing their clothing, as well as two cellphones, before running away.”

Nkohli said after the men fled, the couple raised the alarm.

No one was injured in the attack.

This comes three weeks after a Kirkwood farm manager Duaene Truter, 51, was stabbed to death while his wife and son - who were in the house a the time of the attack - managed to escape.

The farm attack took place at about 7pm on the Dunbrody Estates farm.

No arrests have been made in the murder.

Weeks before Truter’s murder, residents expressed their concern at the extent to which Addo and surroundings areas were under siege by criminals.

This follows a series of tourist-related robberies and businesses being targeted as a result of an undermanned police force in the area.