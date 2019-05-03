Gunmen rob farmer during cattle sale

A 62-year-old Port Elizabeth farmer was robbed while buying cattle on the outskirts of Uitenhage on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the attack saw six gunmen approach a kraal in the Moeggesukkel area at about 6pm while the farmer was loading the cattle into a trailer.

“Initially, the suspects were thought to be normal workers or just viewers who were visiting the kraal.

"While the cattle was being loaded, two of the men approached the farmer from behind and hit him over the head with the butt of the gun,” she said.

“Another four suspects armed with firearms then joined them. All the staff assisting in loading the cattle were held at gunpoint and were forced to lie down in the kraal.”

The men then stole about R15,000 that was intended for the sale of the cattle

“The men also stole the farmer's cellphone and bakkie keys. They left the bakkie however and ran off, jumping into a VW Caddy parked nearby,” Swart said.

The police were alerted after the men fled.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.