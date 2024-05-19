Two people died and a third was rushed to hospital after two cars collided on the R334, near Kariega, on Saturday evening.
HeraldLIVE
Kariega head-on collision claims two lives
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
Two people died and a third was rushed to hospital after two cars collided on the R334, near Kariega, on Saturday evening.
Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after roaming cattle allegedly led to the collision and claimed the lives of the occupants of a Toyota Avanza and a VW Golf.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place at about 6.15pm, on the R334 between Kariega and Rocklands, when the driver of the Avanza tried to avoid cattle on the road.
“According to information, the driver of the Avanza was travelling in the direction of Rocklands and was alone in the vehicle.
“A VW Golf with two occupants was travelling in the direction of Kariega. It is alleged that the driver of the Avanza was attempting to avoid an accident with cattle on the road but collided head on with the VW Golf,” Janse van Rensburg said.
A third vehicle, a VW Polo, was also travelling in the direction of Kariega and collided into the back of the Golf.
The driver of the Avanza, who is yet to be identified, and a 30-year-old female passenger from the Golf died at the scene. The driver of the Golf was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The occupants of the Polo only sustained minor injuries.
The identities of the deceased will only be released once their next of kin have been notified.
