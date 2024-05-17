Sovereign launches revolutionary water treatment and recovery plant

Sovereign, one of SA's largest poultry producers, recently hosted an event to mark the opening of its new multimillion-rand water treatment and recovery plant in Kariega.

Built in partnership with Talbot, which provides sustainable water and wastewater solutions across Africa, the plant promises to revolutionise water sustainability and security in the Eastern Cape.

The community in the Kariega area has long faced challenges due to water scarcity, which has affected the local environment, agricultural practices and overall quality of life. However, with the introduction of this state-of-the-art water treatment and recovery plant, it can look forward to a brighter and more sustainable future.