Sovereign launches revolutionary water treatment and recovery plant
Built in partnership with Talbot, this state-of-the-art plant in Kariega makes the poultry producer one of the largest contributors to water sustainability in the Eastern Cape
Sovereign, one of SA's largest poultry producers, recently hosted an event to mark the opening of its new multimillion-rand water treatment and recovery plant in Kariega.
Built in partnership with Talbot, which provides sustainable water and wastewater solutions across Africa, the plant promises to revolutionise water sustainability and security in the Eastern Cape.
The community in the Kariega area has long faced challenges due to water scarcity, which has affected the local environment, agricultural practices and overall quality of life. However, with the introduction of this state-of-the-art water treatment and recovery plant, it can look forward to a brighter and more sustainable future.
The innovative facility will use cutting-edge technology and has the capacity to treat an astonishing 1.75-million litres of wastewater from Sovereign’s processing plant in Kariega daily, recovering about 75% of the total volume of water used and returning it to the process.
The pioneering initiative not only benefits the business by helping to take it “off-grid” and making it less reliant on municipal water, but it also frees up 25-million litres of municipal water each month, making it available for other vital uses by the local community.
As a result of this new plant, I can confidently say that Sovereign is one of the largest contributors to water sustainability in the Eastern CapeBlaine Nell, Sovereign’s group commercial manager
“Sovereign went through a fairly onerous selection process to decide on our partner in this journey,” said Blaine Nell, Sovereign’s group commercial manager.
“It is non-contestable that we chose the right partner in Talbot. The project and its management have run seamlessly, and it gives me immense pride standing here today to unveil the final and completed water treatment and recovery plant.
“As a result of this new plant, I can confidently say that Sovereign is one of the largest contributors to water sustainability in the Eastern Cape.”
This project highlights Sovereign’s commitment to sustainable and responsible water management. By taking proactive steps to recycle water, the company hopes to set an example for other businesses in the community to follow, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship.
“Sovereign would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Talbot, the department of water & sanitation and all those involved in making this visionary project a reality. Let’s continue to work together to create a sustainable water future and protect our invaluable water resources for generations to come,” said Nell.
