WATCH | 'Infrastructure key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & Djimon Hounsou in conversation

09 May 2024
Anthony Molyneaux
Lead video journalist

Harith General Partners CEO Tshepo Mahloele and actor Djimon Hounsou spoke about the future of Africa during a panel discussion at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York earlier in May.

Mahloele said Africa requires infrastructure to advance.

Mahloele is one of the originators of the $630m (R11.69bn) Pan-African Infrastructure Development Fund.

“We have been focusing on mobility and energy in Africa,” said Mahloele. “Because if you don't address mobility and energy you cannot help aggregate the continent's economies.

“Africa is a continent with limitless opportunities and due its time under the sun. There has been a positive tectonic shift in investor confidence and market opportunity. Any investor seeking superior and sustainable returns should be actively engaged in Africa now,” he said.

Beninese-born actor Djimon Hounsou advocated for ending energy poverty in Africa. His foundation, the Djimon Hounsou Foundation, focuses on strengthening pan-African identity and self-awareness.

The award-winning actor best remembered for his performance in the 2002 movie Blood Diamond,  said developed nations need to be held accountable for “unleashing climate injustice across the globe”.

Climate change will “force people to move off their land, potentially provoke conflict and cause economic and political instability”, the actor said.

