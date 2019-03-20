Three people executed and one injured in suspected hit killing

Three people have been killed execution style and another is in a critical condition in hospital after an apparent hit murder in Walmer township, Port Elizabeth.

The bodies were found at 10.30pm on Tuesday behind Walmer Primary School in an open field between Community Road and Yoyo Street.

Two women and a man, Sinethemba Dumezweni (23) from Walmer were shot in the back of the head, while another woman was rushed to hospital.

According to police, officers on patrol spotted the bodies lying in the field – near a stretch of gravel road.

The latest killings bring the number of suspected hit murders in the Bay, since late January, to 20.

“They [police] went to investigate and found two women and a man deceased on the scene. The fourth person, a woman, was alive and rushed to hospital,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the killings was unknown.

Robbery has been ruled out as all the victims' belongings were found on the crime scene.

Janse van Rensburg said that the identity of the females are unknown.Police are appealing to the community to assist them in identifying the deceased persons.

The surviving female is said to have been wearing a black top, blue jeans, a red cap and grey new balance takkies. The 2nd victim was wearing a white T- shirt, black shorts and a pair of black Converse takkies while the 3rd victim was wearing a black top, blue jeans and a pair of navy blue New Balance takkies.

Lt General Ntshinga has instructed the mobilisation of the 72 hour Activation Plan in that the police and the communities should not tolerate such acts of violence.

"I want these barbaric criminals behind bars and all resources including Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, and seasoned detectives to ensure that no intelligence, evidence and information that could ensure a successful arrest, is lost. To this end a dedicated team has been assigned to conduct this investigation," Lt General Ntshinga said.

On Sunday, Luvuyo “Mabele” Plaatjies, 34, was gunned down in the garage of a house in Mbane Street in Zwide. At one stage, Plaatjies was dubbed Nelson Mandela Bay’s most dangerous and wanted suspect.

Plaatjies was released from jail earlier this year in East London after he was arrested in 2015 for allegedly being part of a gang who robbed a tobacco truck.

His release came after the state was forced to withdraw the charges against him and four others because the police docket went missing.

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is asked to contact D/Lt Col Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914 or may contact the nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential and callers may remain anonymous.