A security guard made a harrowing discovery at the department of employment and labour offices in Gqeberha when he stumbled upon a severely wounded man.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the security guard had found Xolela Mooi, 43, in one of the offices of the building in Govan Mbeki Avenue at about 7pm on Monday.
Mooi had open wounds to his head and was immediately taken to hospital, but died at 8.30pm.
“The cause of death is being investigated,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Fatally wounded man found at Gqeberha labour department offices
Image: GARETH WILSON
A security guard made a harrowing discovery at the department of employment and labour offices in Gqeberha when he stumbled upon a severely wounded man.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the security guard had found Xolela Mooi, 43, in one of the offices of the building in Govan Mbeki Avenue at about 7pm on Monday.
Mooi had open wounds to his head and was immediately taken to hospital, but died at 8.30pm.
“The cause of death is being investigated,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News