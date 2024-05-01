News

Fatally wounded man found at Gqeberha labour department offices

By Herald Reporter - 01 May 2024
A security guard found a badly injured man in the department of labour offices in Gqeberha on Monday. The victim died of his injuries in hospital
A security guard made a harrowing discovery at the department of employment and labour offices in Gqeberha when he stumbled upon a severely wounded man.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the security guard had found Xolela Mooi, 43, in one of the offices of the building in Govan Mbeki Avenue at about 7pm on Monday. 

Mooi had open wounds to his head and was immediately taken to hospital, but died at 8.30pm.

“The cause of death is being investigated,” he said.

