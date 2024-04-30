Achieving unqualified audit was ‘pinnacle moment of my career’ - Selwyn Thys
Outgoing Bay CFO Thys popped a bottle of champagne when he heard news from auditor-general
Achieving an unqualified finding from the auditor-general for the first time in 12 years was enough for Nelson Mandela Bay’s chief financial officer Selwyn Thys, a teetotaller, to pop a bottle of champagne with his wife.
Thys, whose last day at the municipality is today, received the news of the 2022/2023 audit outcome via email on December 14...
