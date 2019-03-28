Phumzile van Damme hits back at Twitter backlash over Eskom 'assault'
DA MP Phumzile van Damme has responded to a backlash against her for laying a charge against Eskom after she was allegedly assaulted at Medupi power station by security guards.
On Wednesday, the DA held a picket outside the Eskom power station in Limpopo. Van Damme claimed she was "violently shoved" by a security manager and a guard, who also shouted insults at her during the protest.
While some offered support, many criticised her over the incident.
The DA MP has since clapped back at those who blamed her for the alleged assault, posting a stinging rebuke on Twitter.
Now I am really tired of explaining the same thing. I’ve explained in full. Read my TL. And to all the people (mostly men) who are telling me I deserved it. SMH.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) March 28, 2019
I am waiting for Eskom’s response. I want to see if they will lie.
Van Damme said she had video evidence of the altercation.
She said she expected a full apology from Eskom, but that an apology did not mean she would drop the charge.
Police have confirmed that Van Damme had opened a case.