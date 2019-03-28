Phumzile van Damme hits back at Twitter backlash over Eskom 'assault'

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has responded to a backlash against her for laying a charge against Eskom after she was allegedly assaulted at Medupi power station by security guards.

On Wednesday, the DA held a picket outside the Eskom power station in Limpopo. Van Damme claimed she was "violently shoved" by a security manager and a guard, who also shouted insults at her during the protest.

While some offered support, many criticised her over the incident.

The DA MP has since clapped back at those who blamed her for the alleged assault, posting a stinging rebuke on Twitter.