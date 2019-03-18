3 robbed on PE smallholding as they watch late-night TV

A husband and wife were robbed by men who broke into their home on a Sardinia Bay smallholding and held them hostage while they ransacked the property.

The Nelson Mandela Bay attack happened shortly after midnight on Monday when the 48-year-old man and his wife were watching television with a relative visiting from Wales.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that the men, wearing balaclavas, entered through an unlocked door.

“The suspects confronted the three and threatened them with knives and a crowbar. The suspects demanded money, firearms and cellphones,” she said.

“The men then tied all three up and locked them up in a room in the house.”

The robbers ransacked the house and fled with five televisions, clothing, three watches, laptops, cellphones, perfumes, various items of jewellery and cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Janse van Rensburg said that the suspects are believed to have had a getaway vehicle parked nearby.

“After the men fled the family managed to raise the alarm. The suspects had already fled by the time help arrived,” she said.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.