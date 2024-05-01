Dogs found mutilating man’s body in Motherwell

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after a man’s body was found by Motherwell residents while stray dogs chewed on his remains.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body had been found in WM Maku Road at about 6.45am on Wednesday.
“He had what appeared to be gunshot and stabbing wounds.
“We can confirm that stray dogs have been eating or mutilating the body,” he said.
