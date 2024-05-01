News

Dogs found mutilating man’s body in Motherwell

By Herald Reporter - 01 May 2024
The body of a man was found in WM Maku Road, Motherwell, at about 6.45am on Wednesday
Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after a mans body was found by Motherwell residents while stray dogs chewed on his remains.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body had been found in WM Maku Road at about 6.45am on Wednesday.

“He had what appeared to be gunshot and stabbing wounds.

“We can confirm that stray dogs have been eating or mutilating the body,” he said.

