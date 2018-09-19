Uitenhage mother and son robbed

Two men ambushed a man outside a house in Molteno Street, Uitenhage, before holding him and his 83-year-old mother in their home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 52-year-old man had parked outside the house at midday when he was confronted by two men.

“It is alleged that two unknown males approached the 52-year-old man as he stopped outside the house. The suspects, who were armed with a firearm and knife, threatened him before forcing him into the house.”

Swart said that it appeared the men had been waiting near the house but it was unclear if they had followed him to the address in a vehicle.

Once inside the house, they kept the man and his 83-year-old mother while ransacking the house.

The men stole jewellery and money before stealing his car, a beige Volkswagen Tiguan, and fleeing.

Swart said detectives and members of the Uitenhage Operational Command Centre were following up leads.

By 3pm, the Tiguan had been recovered, abandoned, in Korsten.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.