Couple robbed in Addo guest house

An elderly couple from Cape Town were robbed and assaulted while staying at a guest house in Addo on Monday morning.

The guest house comprises of several guest chalets.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said that the robbery happened at about 12:40am when four men armed with firearms and knives stormed the couples chalet.

“The couple, who are in their 80’s, were spending the night at the guest house when the robbery occurred. It is alleged that four armed suspects entered the cottage through an unlocked door before confronting the couple. They threatened the couple and demanded cash and cellphones. The suspects then locked the couple inside the chalet and took their car keys with them,” she said.

“Unknowing to them, the couple still had the spare key in their possession. As the men went to the car, the elderly man held down the spare car key remote which sounded the car alarm.”

Swart said that while the car alarm was blaring, an armed response officer had arrived on site to check why the guest house onsite burglar alarm had been triggered.

“While the security official was checking the shop as to why the alarm triggered, he heard the car alarm going off. As he made his way to investigate the car alarm, he spotted the four men fleeing on foot,” she said.

“The couple were found a short while later locked inside the chalet.”

Swart said that the men had fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, camera and cellphones.

“The couple sustained injuries as they were assaulted by the suspects. Both were taken for medical treatment and are also traumatised from the ordeal.”

Asked about the injuries, Swart said that the woman sustained a minor stabbed wound to the arm and her husband was assaulted.

Due to the nature of the crime, a team of detectives from the Uitenhage Cluster have taken over the case of house robbery.