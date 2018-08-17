Two early morning robberies in Port Elizabeth

Two people were robbed in two separate house robberies in the Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

The latest incident saw a 28-year-old woman encounter a robber inside her home at about 3:45am.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said the incident happened in Virgo Street, Helenvale, while the woman was sleeping.

“The woman woke to sounds inside the house. She went to investigate and found someone standing in her lounge. No weapon was seen however, the suspect verbally threatened her. The suspect grabbed the television set and ran out of the house,” he said.

In another incident, shortly after midnight, at least four men broke into a house in the informal settlement area of Missionvale.

Rheeder said the area where the attack happened did not have a street name but was commonly known as Bosac Grounds.

“Four men were seen in the garden outside the house but only two men appeared too entered.

“The man, who was sleeping, heard a banging at the front door and went to investigate.

“He saw two men standing at the door with firearms in the their hands,” Rheeder said.

“The man ran into the bedroom but the suspects managed to break down the front door as well as the bedroom door.”

Rheeder said the men stole two televisions and two cellphones before fleeing.

In both robberies, no one was injured and the suspects fled on foot.

Police declined to name the victims as they were eyewitnesses.

Two cases of house robbery are being investigated and no arrests have yet been made.