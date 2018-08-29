Two students robbed in Summerstrand

Two Nelson Mandela University students were robbed in their commune in Arkhon Street, Summerstrand, on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the two women were inside the house when two men walked inside at about 11.30pm.

“One woman was inside the kitchen and the other in her bedroom. One of the suspects grabbed the woman in the kitchen and the other the woman inside her bedroom,” Labans said.

“They were both assaulted and told to not make a noise. Both were then ordered to lie on the ground.”

Labans said the robbers proceeded to steal two cellphones, laptops and a television set.

“While leaving, the men told the woman to open the front gate, which they did. The suspects then walked away with the goods,” he said.

“By the time the alarm was raised and police alerted, the suspects had fled.”

Asked about a getaway vehicle, Labans said they were looking into whether or not a car had been parked nearby and used during the escape.

Questioned on how the men got into the commune, Labans said no signs of forced entry were evident adding that the matter was being investigated.

A case of house robbery is under investigation