Spate of household robberies in Bay

Three separate house robberies occurred in Nelson Mandela Bay in six hours.

The latest robbery occurred at 3am on Wednesday morning when four men broke into a house in Themba Dlamini Road, Walmer Township, while a teenager was asleep in the room with a two-month-old baby.

Police spokesman captain Johan Rheeder said the 14-year-old girl woke up to find a man, wearing balaclava, climbing through her bedroom window.

"When she woke up the man was already climbing into the house. As he entered, the baby began to cry," he said.

"The man was then followed by another three men who climbed in after him. The 52-year-old mother was in a nearby room and called for the daughter to bring her the crying child. The daughter then yelled back to the mother, saying that she had the child."

Rheeder said the four men, armed with knives, then grabbed cellphones, television games and a playstation.

"All four then fled out the same window when the mother got up," he said. "One of the knives was found inside the bedroom."

Neither the children nor mother were injured.

In another incident at 9.40pm on Tuesday, a 51-year-old woman was ambushed shortly after arriving home in G-West Extension in Walmer Township.

"She pulled into the driveway in her Isuzu bakkie when she was confronted by a man standing in the yard. When she confronted him, he claimed that he was going round to houses looking for transport money to take his children home," Rheeder said.

"She told him that there was no money and parked her bakkie in the driveway. While walking to the house, he followed her."

Within minutes, two other men who were hiding nearby joined the man.

"All three men pulled out firearms and pushed her into the house. The woman's two children were also inside the house at the time," Rheeder said.

"The suspects demanded money and the bakkie's keys. The three then ran out the house and fled in the bakkie."

By 8am on Wednesday morning the bakkie had still not been found. Rheeder said that because both robberies happened in the same area, detectives where investigating whether they were linked.

At about 9.30pm on Tuesday, two men robbed a woman inside her house in Blueberry Road, Bethelsdorp.

"A 39-year-old woman was inside the house when she heard a loud bang at the front door. The woman went to investigate and found the front door kicked in, standing open. Two of the three men standing inside the house were holding firearms. All three men demanded cellphones and threatened her," Rheeder said.

"After the men stole the cellphones, she managed to scream for help and the men ran off."

Rheeder said no one was injured in the robberies.

All three incidents are under investigation and no arrests have been made.