Couple robbed in Jeffreys Bay

An elderly man was stabbed in the shoulder, and his wife escaped unharmed, when two knife-wielding robbers broke into their home in Kabeljous, Jeffreys Bay, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that the robbery happened about 6.30am, shortly after the couple had woken up.

“It is alleged that two suspects armed with knives forced open a garage door of a house in Melkhout Street, Kabeljous area in Jeffreys Bay,” he said.

“The two men armed with knives attacked and stabbed a 67-year-old man that was watching television in the lounge.”

During the scuffle, the man was grazed in the neck and stabbed in the shoulder.

Nkohli said that the his 66-year-old wife heard the commotion and was confronted by the men who threatened her.

“The suspects stole four cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene,” he said.

The woman was not injured during the attack and the man, who according to police sustained minor injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A case of house robbery is under investigation