Two robbed at Addo guest house

Two people were robbed by gunmen who broke into their room at the Lenmore Chalets along the R335 in Addo on Wednesday morning.

The two colleagues, who were there for business, were accosted by the two gunmen at about 3:40am.

This marks the second robbery at the guest house since August.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that since the attack, a manhunt had been launched for the men.

"It is alleged that the suspects broke the window of the chalet and climbed through it in order to rob the colleagues, who are from Cape Town, during the early hours of the morning,” she said.

“The suspects took clothing, cellphones and a laptop before fleeing on foot," Swart said.

There were no injuries.

Last month, an elderly couple, also from Cape Town, were robbed and beaten by four men armed with firearms and knives.

Swart said that a search was underway for the men.

A case of robbery is under investigation.