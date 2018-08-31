Couple in Bay for Ironman robbed at guesthouse

A couple visiting Nelson Mandela Bay for the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship was robbed inside their guesthouse in Chelsea on Friday morning.

The couple, both 26-years-old from Johannesburg, were attacked inside their guesthouse at about 4am on Friday.

According to the guesthouse's website, the three private cottages are secluded and surrounded by forest.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the boyfriend and girlfriend were confronted by three men – one with a firearm – after they broke into their cottage bedroom on the plot.

Labans said that the man was participating in the event while his girlfriend was a spectator.

“They were sleeping when they were woken up by a sound just outside the cottage's sliding door. The door was locked but the suspects managed to force it open,” he said.

“When the suspects entered the cottage, they turned the lights on and one took out a firearm while threatening to shoot them.”

Labans said that while the gunman held the couple at gunpoint the other two ransacked the cottage looking for valuables.

The men stole various items such as running shoes, a Garmin watch, laptop, television and cellphones.

“The men then fled out of the cottage. The couple managed to call for help,” he said.

Labans added that it was unclear how the suspects got into the property.

This comes after a series of robberies at guest houses and self catering accommodation in recent months.

A case of house robbery is under investigation.