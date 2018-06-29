News

Church robbed by gunmen

Congregants held up inside the Good News Christian Church in Stofile Street, Kwazakhele

By Gareth Wilson - 29 June 2018
THE Good News Christian Church in Stofile Street, Kwazakhele, was robbed by three gunmen at midday on Friday.
Image: supplied

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said two men entered the church at shortly after midday and held about 15 congregants at gunpoint.

“The third suspect stood outside the church keeping guard. The men inside demanded cellphones and money,” he said.

“None of the church money was stolen by six cellphones and money was stolen from congregants.”

Beetge said the men then ran out of the church.

“They fled on foot and no one was injured in the robbery,” he said.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation. 

