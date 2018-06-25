Robbers hit Despatch butchery
Police are searching for four men who robbed a butchery in Botha Street, Despatch, shortly after opening on Monday morning.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the SamFer Butchery, formerly known as the Karoo Ochse, was robbed at about 7:55am.
“It is alleged that two men with firearms stormed into the shop and threatened the owner.
"Five workers were also held at gun point in the kitchen area.
“While two suspects were inside the shop, the other two were standing guard outside the shop," he said.
Nkohli said the men stole cash before fleeing in a Toyota Quantum getaway vehicle that was parked outside.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Arrests are expected to be made soon.
A case of armed robbery is under investigation.