Robbers hit Despatch butchery

Police are searching for four men who robbed a butchery in Botha Street, Despatch, shortly after opening on Monday morning.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the SamFer Butchery, formerly known as the Karoo Ochse, was robbed at about 7:55am.

“It is alleged that two men with firearms stormed into the shop and threatened the owner.

"Five workers were also held at gun point in the kitchen area.

“While two suspects were inside the shop, the other two were standing guard outside the shop," he said.