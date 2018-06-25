Three people were killed just hours apart in three separate farm attacks in South Africa at the weekend.

Two of the fatal farm attacks were in North West and the third, of strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler‚ 62‚ was in Stellenbosch.

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder and business robbery in connection with Zetler’s death.

Zetler‚ owner of the Mooiberge strawberry farm‚ was stabbed to death by robbers in his office on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports‚ he had survived four previous robberies.

Zetler had just paid his workers and was giving them a lift in his bakkie when the tragedy occurred.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said Zetler had climbed out to open the farm gate, when two men – one armed with a gun and the other with a knife – climbed out of a white Toyota Quantum and ordered the workers off the bakkie.

“A witness had noticed the Toyota Quantum following them,” Van Wyk said.

“The suspects instructed [Zetler] to go to the office, where they demanded the keys to the safe and that he unlock the door.

“They then stabbed Zetler and fled in their vehicle.

“He died at the scene minutes later.”

Meanwhile, in North West, a 64-year-old man was shot dead on his farm in Hartbeespoort during a robbery, also on Saturday afternoon.

North West police spokeswoman Colonel Amanda Funani said after a family gathering at the farm of the father and his three daughters, two of the daughters had left.