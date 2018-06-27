Tavern owner shot in robbery

Port Elizabeth police have arrested one suspect after a tavern owner was shot and wounded during a robbery.

Pumlani Badu, 43, is in a serious condition following the incident at his Ntloni Street, Motherwell home on Monday night. The suspects also stole items including his bakkie.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said a suspect was arrested on Tuesday and the stolen bakkie recovered in Wells Estate.

Beetge said the incident happened at about 7.45pm on Monday when five men, two of them armed, entered the house.

Badu was in the lounge and his wife in the bedroom.

“He is in a serious condition in hospital and we are still waiting to get details of what transpired. Our preliminary information is that his [Badu’s] wife was initially confronted by five men inside the house. They demanded cellphones and money which she gave them,” he said.

“During the robbery, some of the suspects confronted the man [Badu] inside the lounge area of the house. It is unclear what happened, but he [Badu] was shot in the incident.”

Beetge said the wife had come out of the bedroom after the suspects fled.

“They had stolen the television set from the lounge as well as the bakkie. The ambulance was called and he [Badu] was rushed to hospital.”