Tavern owner shot in robbery
Port Elizabeth police have arrested one suspect after a tavern owner was shot and wounded during a robbery.
Pumlani Badu, 43, is in a serious condition following the incident at his Ntloni Street, Motherwell home on Monday night. The suspects also stole items including his bakkie.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said a suspect was arrested on Tuesday and the stolen bakkie recovered in Wells Estate.
Beetge said the incident happened at about 7.45pm on Monday when five men, two of them armed, entered the house.
Badu was in the lounge and his wife in the bedroom.
“He is in a serious condition in hospital and we are still waiting to get details of what transpired. Our preliminary information is that his [Badu’s] wife was initially confronted by five men inside the house. They demanded cellphones and money which she gave them,” he said.
“During the robbery, some of the suspects confronted the man [Badu] inside the lounge area of the house. It is unclear what happened, but he [Badu] was shot in the incident.”
Beetge said the wife had come out of the bedroom after the suspects fled.
“They had stolen the television set from the lounge as well as the bakkie. The ambulance was called and he [Badu] was rushed to hospital.”
The bakkie was recovered by members of the Motherwell Operation Command Centre (OCC), in wooden carport at a deserted house in Ndumasi Street, Wells Estate at about 8pm on Tuesday.
“Information was followed up and a 32-year-old suspect was tracked to Polas Tavern in Wells Estate at about 8:10pm.
“Police waited outside for the suspect and he was confronted while exiting the tavern. The suspect attempted to run away but was caught by police,” Beetge said.
“The suspect had a firearm in his possession but did not have time to draw the weapon.”
Beetge said the stolen firearm’s serial number had been filed off and was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.
“The firearm is stolen however ballistic experts are going to trace it back to where it was stolen from. During this process, we will determine if it is linked to any other crimes,” he added.
Asked about the motive for the shooting, Beetge said that it was believed to be robbery.
The suspect is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for attempt murder, house robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The search for the other four suspects continues.