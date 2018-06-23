Car guard and security arrest alleged robber

A Port Elizabeth car guard and a security official from the Pier 14 Mall in North End chased after armed robbers after they allegedly robbed a clothing store on Friday evening.

According to police, four robbers entered the Markhams store and pretended to be customers at about 5pm on Friday - shortly before closing.

"One of the men then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the three staff members and ordered them into the storeroom. The suspects then started loading clothing, cell phones and other items from the racks into tog bags. They fled the store also taking cash with them," police spokeswoman colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

"The security guard at the mall was alerted and as the suspects were running out of the mall, he gave chase after them. A car guard outside the centre saw the commotion and the guard in pursuit. He joined in the chase and managed to arrest one of the suspects fleeing on foot. Two bags of clothing was recovered."

The estimated value of the recovered property is about R16 000.

"An unknown amount of money was taken. The other two suspects managed to escape with another tog bag of clothing and cell phones," Naidu said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mount Road cluster commander Major General Thembisile Patekile praised the car guard for his brave actions.

"We really appreciate his efforts in arresting the suspect. These suspects were armed and could have shot at him but his actions were selfless as he didn’t even think of himself but rather to assist the security guard.

This is what community policing is all about – keeping your eyes and ears open to anything suspicious going on around you," he said.

Naidu said that detectives were tracking down the other three suspects who escaped.

The 23-year-old suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Monday for armed robbery.