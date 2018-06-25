PE woman fights off attacker at Charlo home

A Port Elizabeth woman managed to fight off an attacker who broke into her Main Road, Charlo, home on Sunday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened at 6am, while the 50-year-old woman was lying in bed.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman’s husband had gone cycling when she heard glass break.

“She went to investigate and found an unknown man in the passage of the house.

"The woman fought with the suspect and managed to push him back into the study.

"When he was in the study area she managed to lock the door,” Naidu said.

“The suspect escaped through the same window he had broke to gain entry.

"The only item stolen during the robbery was a laptop.”

Naidu said that the woman did not sustain any injuries.

Naidu cautioned residents to be vigilant when leaving or arriving home.

“There have been a few incidents where it is clear that the home owners were seen either arriving or leaving the premises.

"Should you see someone looking suspicious or lurking around the area, call the police or, at a minimum, alert your security provider,” she said.

"Many of these burglaries, which fast turn into robberies, are opportunistic and a matter of someone just seeing the person leave or arrive home.”