ICYMI | This week's top stories

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani’s R500m promise

Projects worth almost R500m will be flowing to SMMEs over the next three years, starting from November, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani vowed on Friday.

His promise to hundreds of SMMEs at the Port Elizabeth City Hall comes less than a week after a majority of his coalition partners asked him to step down.

The ANC, DA, COPE, ACDP, EFF, AIC and PA all want Bobani out of the mayor’s chair.