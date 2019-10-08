One-man wrecking ball Bobani’s move against senior managers
A madman, a lunatic and a person without sense is how the ANC described Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani after several senior managers were axed on Monday.
With his back against the wall as some coalition partners and the opposition gun for his removal, Bobani has – in less than a week – dismantled the entire executive structure of the municipality...
