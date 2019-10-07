News

Bobani’s R500m promise

Parties slam mayor for dangling projects carrot in front of SMMEs

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 07 October 2019

Projects worth almost R500m will be flowing to SMMEs over the next three years, starting from November, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani vowed on Friday.

His promise to hundreds of SMMEs at the Port Elizabeth City Hall comes less than a week after a majority of his coalition partners asked him to step down...

