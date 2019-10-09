Aspen guilty of collusion

UK watchdog’s provisional report implicates SA company in lifesaving drug price-hike scandal

Aspen Pharmacare has less than a month to pay the UK’s National Health Service £8m (R149m) for inflating the price of drugs sold to the service by up to 1,800%.



The SA pharmaceutical giant was, in a provisional finding, named as one of the guilty parties in a collusion scandal by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...

