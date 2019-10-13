Gouveris, Schoeman lead the way in Lorraine Cycle Tour

Brad Gouveris’s late decision to enter the Lorraine Cycle Tour paid dividends when he finished top of the podium in the 80km feature race in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The 21-year-old from Port Elizabeth, riding for Action Cycles, edged Warwick Renard in the sprint for the line to add a second title to his maiden triumph in 2017 with a time of 2:00:10.

The women’s event was won for the 19th time by race ambassador and defending champion Anriette Schoeman (Africa Silks-Bestmed), who shrugged off a cold this week to finish well ahead of her rivals.

Gouveris, who was followed home by Renard (2:00:11) and Ceajay Bosman (2:01:57), said he only made a decision on Friday afternoon to compete in the event, sponsored by African Bank, Mecer and Strada.

“I have some other commitments on Monday which I thought would prevent me from riding, but in the end I didn’t want to miss out on what has become an important race on the local calendar,” he said.

“As nice as it is to win when racing outside the province, it is a great feeling to win your hometown event and I was thrilled to regain the title.”